Maha CM directs presentation of the roadmap for state housing policy

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the administration to prepare a comprehensive road map for the proposed housing policy and present it to the state Cabinet.

He said that the government is trying to implement the housing for all through the housing policy, which will be comprehensive and various sections of society, like senior citizens, working women, students, and industrial workers, have been included in it. He was speaking at the meeting to discuss the housing policy.

“Considering the increasing urbanisation and rising demand for housing in the state, safe and affordable housing will be available for all sections of society through this policy,” said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik asked the administration to bring consistency while conducting the online transfers in the department.

“Most of the officers are satisfied with the online transfers in the transport department as they are getting the desired preference along with transparency. Therefore, in future, more consistency should be brought in online transfers in the transport department, and the problems of women officers should be considered as a priority,” he added.

Online transfers of 159 Inspectors of Motor Vehicles ( IMV) in the Transport Department were made on Monday in the presence of the Minister Sarnaik.

He said that while making online transfers, the problems of officers and employees, especially women officers and employees, should be solved with priority.

“In future, if officers are given five preference ranks instead of three, online transfers will help more officers get their preferred positions,” he said.

He instructed that the online transfer process should be implemented in a better manner from next year.

