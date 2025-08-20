Maha CM bats for creating human resources in AI, quantum computing and semicon

Pune, Aug 20 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said although Maharashtra is the data center capital of the country with 60 per cent of the country's data center capacity, there is a need to create good human resources in the fields of quantum computing, artificial intelligence and semicon to effectively tackle the challenge of the Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In his address at the silver jubilee foundation day function of the Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL), the Chief Minister pointed out that it is important to reach AI and its knowledge to the last person, especially when data has become a part of the world's wealth.

He emphasised the need to move forward in such a situation by identifying new values and challenges.

“When we are facing the big challenge of artificial intelligence, it is important to make this knowledge available to the last person. Data has become a part of the world's wealth. In this situation, we will have to move forward by identifying new values and challenges. By creating good human resources in the three fields of quantum computing, artificial intelligence and semicon, we will be able to move forward in a new wave. Maharashtra is the data centre capital of the country. Maharashtra has 60 per cent of the country's data centre capacity; MKCL should try to take advantage of these facilities. The state government will cooperate in its every effort,” said the Chief Minister.

He further stated that MKCL should create a generation that can accept and deal with the new changes in society in the fast-paced wave of artificial intelligence.

He assured that the state government will remain at the forefront to play its role in MKCL's innovative and development-oriented initiatives.

“Like the information technology wave, we will have to stay ahead in the era of artificial intelligence. While the nature of employment is changing, if a system is created to reach new knowledge and technology to the new generation, the state government will support it. Various initiatives of MKCL have been useful for the society and the government. Nearly 50,000 books can be read on the new website developed by MKCL. Due to various projects of MKCL, transparency has been brought into the administration and efficiency has also increased,” said the Chief Minister while acknowledging MKCL’s work in its 24-year journey.

He said said when the wave of the internet came into the world, MKCL worked to find answers to the questions facing social life regarding digital inequality and to create a system that would reach everyone. MKCL did a great job responsibly, keeping in mind the long-term benefits rather than just profit, to bring forward a specific section of society.

“A network of six and a half thousand entrepreneurs in the state and a system to reach the last person of society at any moment were established through this medium. We were able to bring the common man into this system,” he added said praising the work of MKCL.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that MKCL had started with computer literacy and reached lakhs of students with computer technology. The organisation has worked to take up new technologies in rural areas in the digital age.

“While rapid changes are taking place in various fields due to artificial intelligence in the world, it is everyone's responsibility to empower the young generation for the changing technological era,” he noted.

Pawar, who is also the minister of finance and planning, assured that there will be no shortage of funds for setting up a technology research institute by MKCL and the Information Technology Department.

Minister of Information Technology Ashish Shelar said that MKCL has trained two crore trainees in information technology, while recognising that technological weapons are necessary along with the Marathi language, while progressing in the world progresses and spreads digital literacy.

