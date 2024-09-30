Maha Cabinet accepts Shinde Committee report on OBC certificates to Maratha-Kunbi individuals

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Amid the ongoing protests for Maratha and OBC reservations, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday accepted the second and third reports submitted by the Justice Sandeep Shinde Committee which was formed to find proof to establish Marathas as Kunbi OBCs.

The committee was also given a mandate to prescribe the procedure to issue Marathi Kunbi and Kunbi Maratha caste certificates to the eligible persons.

The state government had already accepted the first report submitted by the committee. The Cabinet has directed the administration to take note of the committee’s recommendations and take necessary action accordingly.

While submitting these reports, the committee had toured the whole of Maharashtra. The committee submitted its report based on the documents found after holding discussions with various District Collectors and other officers.

The Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who has recently suspended his fast to push for Maratha reservation, has opposed the decision to issue OBC certificates with Kunbi-Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi references in their genealogy.

He argues that this demand is for Kunbi caste certificates regardless of genealogical references.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved a revised policy for military schools in the state. These schools will now have a retired army officer of the rank of Colonel or equivalent rank will be appointed as a Commandant or Principal. The designation of Principals of military schools will be changed to Administrative Officers.

The military schools will now have CBSE syllabus like Satara Military School. This will help the maximum number of students to get selected in NDA. Also, now separate schools for boys and girls will be closed and joint education facilities will be provided in all military schools.

Private aided military schools in the state will be English medium schools. A Maharashtra State Military School Control Committee will be formed on the lines of the Central Government Military School Society.

A fee of Rs 50,000 fifty per year will be recovered from the students of military schools. The provisions of the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Act 2011 will continue to apply to these schools.

