Madrid grows until the end and never gives up: Casemiro on Real’s comeback win vs Man City

Manchester, Feb 17 (IANS) Casemiro, the Manchester United holding midfielder who joined from Real Madrid in 2022, has stated that the Los Blancos’ comeback win against Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League was not a surprise for him.

Casemiro was a part of one of the greatest midfield trios in world football at Real Madrid where he played the role of the midfield pivot allowing Toni Kroos and Luka Modric to dominate the midfield. The Brazilian midfielder has won Europe’s premier cup competition an astounding five times with Real Madrid and has firsthand experience with what makes the Spanish team one of the best in the world.

“It wasn't a surprise to me. Madrid almost always does it and everyone knows the history of this team and what it is capable of doing. Madrid always grows until the end and never gives up.

“Even losing 2-1, I knew there was a lot to play for. And that's City and a great coach like Guardiola. But they did it. On top of that, the return leg will be at the Bernabeu with a great result after the 2-3. It won't be easy, but the Bernabéu, on those Champions League nights, is very special. I wish all the luck in the world to my former teammates not only because of my rivalry with City but more so for Madrid. I hope they get through to the last 16,” said Casemiro to AS Diario, a Spanish news outlet.

Real Madrid were trailing 1-2 in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium after a brace by Norwegian striker Erling Haaland but two late goals by Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham led the defending European champs to an unlikely victory. The two powerhouses will meet for the second leg of the tie on Thursday (IST) at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Since his move to Manchester, Casemiro’s star power has certainly faded as the 32-year-old has certainly struggled to keep up with the fast intensity of the Premier League.

Despite being a part of Man United’s matchday squad for 22 of the 25 games played so far, he has only played a part in 15 league games this season with 11 of them in the starting XI and four from the bench as a cameo.

Despite everything, Casemiro remains ‘grateful’ towards the Red Devils and hopes to play for the team for the remainder of his one-and-a-half-year contract.

“I have to keep doing what I'm doing, with a lot of respect and education. Of course, I'd like to play more, of course. I don't know any player who doesn't want to play and help. Also, I'd like to help the club at this time. I approach things with respect for my teammates and the technical committee.

“And above all, I respect United, a club to which I'm very grateful. I have a year and a half left on my contract and I'd like to fulfil it here in Manchester. I'm comfortable here and so is my family. They've adapted, we speak English. I'm very grateful to the Old Trafford fans and to the club. I'm happy at club level. Happy in the dugout? Of course not. That's another thing,” he added.

