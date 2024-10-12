Madrasas promoting Islam instead of education: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Commenting on the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights' (NCPCR) recommendation of stopping madrasa funds, BJP National Spokesperson, R.P. Singh, welcomed the suggestion and remarked that instead of promoting education, madrasas are promoting Islam.

"Under the Right to Education, no child can be forcefully taught about another religion. In madrasas, Islamic knowledge is being imposed on children of other religions. Instead of promoting education, madrasas are promoting Islam. I hope the state governments take this matter seriously and regulate madrasa funding accordingly," said the BJP National Spokesperson.

The NCPCR has recommended that all states and Union Territories discontinue funding for Madrasa Boards and eventually shut them down.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretaries of states and Union Territories, NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo also advised that non-Muslim children currently enrolled in madrasas be moved to mainstream schools, in line with the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009.

In response to the Shiv Sena's 'Saamana' editorial's statement that wherever the BJP is in power, atrocities on Dalits are rampant, R.P. Singh stated that editorials like that have no bearing on the ground reality.

"The Haryana elections have demonstrated how much the BJP cares for Dalits. We have consistently shown concern for backward castes and Dalits. In Haryana, we have a Chief Minister from a backward caste, proving that both Dalits and backward castes stand firmly with the BJP," he added.

Commenting on the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that "India is progressing, but there are forces in the world that do not want it to advance," R.P. Singh said, "Mohan Bhagwat touched upon various issues related to society, politics, and the nation. He also highlighted how anti-national forces do not want India to progress and will try to create confusion within our country."

The BJP leader added, "Some political parties may even join hands with them. We hope that society will awaken after the RSS chief's speech and stay united, resisting attempts by both domestic and foreign powers to divide us."

