Madhya Pradesh: Seven held for abducting woman practicing Garba

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh), Sep 21 (IANS) Seven persons were apprehended within a short span of time after they abducted a woman forcibly late Saturday night while practicing Garba at Bhavsar Dharamshala in Khanpura, Mandsaur, the police said on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred around 10 p.m., sent shockwaves through the community and raised serious concerns about women’s safety during public events.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena confirmed the details, stating that the abduction was carried out by her relatives.

Kotwali station in-charge Pushpendra Singh Rathore identified the arrested individuals as Ramchandra, Manisha a.k.a Bunty, Kamlesh a.k.a. Ghota, Fakirachand, Shambhulal, Shyamabai — all residents of Chachawada Sathiya under Garoth Police Station -- and Dinesh from Bhunki Hatunia.

A case has been registered under kidnapping, the Arms Act, and other relevant sections.

The investigation is on-going.

Local residents expressed outrage over the incident, especially given its timing during a cultural celebration.

“This is not just a family matter—it’s a public safety issue,” said one attendee.

The incident has reignited conversations around personal freedom, family pressure, and the urgent need for stronger protections for women in both private and public spaces.

Eyewitnesses reported that the woman was participating in the Navratri celebration alongside other women and young girls when four men and two women arrived at the venue.

Without warning, they grabbed her and began dragging her away. A young woman present tried to intervene but was pushed aside.

One of the accused brandished a pistol-like object, causing panic among attendees. Video footage shows people fleeing in fear as the woman was taken away, Kotwali police station in-charge Pushpendra Singh Rahtore said.

Police were alerted immediately, and a district-wide blockade was imposed, said the police. Within two hours, Kotwali police traced and apprehended all seven accused and safely recovered the woman.

The vehicle used in the abduction and the pistol — later confirmed to be a toy — were also seized, said the police.

According to the woman’s statement, she had previously been married but left her husband due to repeated physical abuse and filed for divorce.

She had been living with a young man named Yash in Khanpura for the past four months. Her family and in-laws, reportedly angered by the relationship, orchestrated the abduction to bring her back home.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.