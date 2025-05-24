Madhya Pradesh determined to set new benchmark of growth under PM Modi's leadership: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal/New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that Madhya Pradesh government is determined to place the state among the front-ranking states of the nation.

The Chief Minister said this after participating in the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog held in Delhi on Saturday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing his views at the meeting, CM Yadav said he was grateful for Prime Minister Modi's guidance and described the meeting as a historic step toward nation-building.

He said the meeting was held in a positive environment where the representatives (CMs and Governors) from all the states and Union Territories (UTs) got ample time to present the vision and future roadmaps.

"Prime Minister Modi listened to the presentation of all the CMs and other representatives, and more importantly he guided us with his valuable suggestions. Apart from the presentation, we have also submitted our future roadmaps in written to NITI Aayog," CM Yadav told reporters.

He further stated that the meeting focused on 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat' (developed state for developed India) for 2047.

He said: "Inspired by PM Modi’s vision of a developed India, and self-reliant India, the Madhya Pradesh government is determined to place the state among the front-ranking states of the nation."

CM Yadav said that on this occasion, the Chief Ministers and other dignitaries present in the meeting congratulated PM Modi for the success of 'Operation Sindoor' launched by the Indian Armed Forces.

Later, Chief Minister Yadav posted on social media platform ‘X’, stating that under the visionary leadership of the PM Modi, "all states are working together in the spirit of Team India".

He also added that Madhya Pradesh is progressing steadily on the path of development and public welfare, continuously setting new benchmarks.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.