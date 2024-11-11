Madhubani: Punita Devi’s organic farming creates employment under Lakhpati Didi yojana

Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) Punita Devi, a resident of Bihar’s Madhubani district has emerged as an epitome of success in her neighbourhood, with help from the Modi government’s Lakhpati Didi Yojana.

Punita Devi, a housewife began an endeavour to start her own enterprise with assistance from the government’s flagship scheme. Today, she is a successful entrepreneur producing organic fertilisers and providing employment to villagers. Her success story of dairy and organic farming has emerged as an example in the agriculture world.

Punita Devi, a resident of Patwara Panchayat under Rajnagar block of Madhubani district, joined the Gayatri Self Help Group (SHG) under Rajnagar block in 2017 and worked to raise awareness about cleanliness and hygiene among women in various villages.

Today, her organic farming business is creating waves in the state and being imitated by others. Inspired by her enterprise, many women in adjoining villages are undertaking similar projects to become self-reliant.

Speaking to IANS, Punita Devi said that every person should adopt organic farming as it not only improves production but also revitalizes the quality of soil.

She also heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Lakhpati Didi initiative.

Her husband Ashok Kumar Yadav told IANS that their enterprise’s main focus centers around organic cultivation – from dairy farming to producing organic fertilizers.

Notably, the Lakhpati Didi scheme is a government-backed initiative that aims to economically empower women and promote entrepreneurship through financial instruments, skill development, and financial literacy. The scheme's goal is to help women achieve a decent standard of living.

A Lakhpati Didi is a member of the Self-Help Group (SHG) with an average household income of ₹1,00,000 per year.

Since the inception of the Lakhpati Didi Initiative, more than one crore SHG women have already been made Lakhpati Didis and the government has set a target of enabling three crore Lakhpati Didis.

