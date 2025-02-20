‘Made in India’ iPhone 6e not SE variant but a next-gen entry point for consumers

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) In a further push to the local manufacturing, the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including the newly-launched iPhone 16e, is now being assembled in India for domestic market as well as for exports, as industry experts on Thursday cleared the air around the new device being compared to now-retired iPhone SE.

The new Apple device, with A18 chip, breakthrough battery life, Apple Intelligence, and a 48MP 2-in-1 camera system, is being manufactured/assembled for local consumption as well as for export to select countries.

According to experts, iPhone 16e is not iPhone SE4 and the whole “comparison is futile”.

When iPhone SE was launched, it was another masterstroke at that time. However, times have changed since then.

“Essentially, Apple retired the SE lineup and extended the iPhone 16 lineup with a new entry point. iPhone SE was no longer adding any value to consumers, developers or Apple,” said Neil Shah, Partner and Co-Founder at Counterpoint Research.

The iPhone SE which was positioned as a "Special Edition," which brought nostalgia of older and smaller design, was priced around $400.

However, the iPhone SE lost its value and popularity, which used to be once 16 per cent of the total iPhone sales volumes, dropped to 1 per cent last year.

According to Shah, consumers now prefer better cameras, bigger displays and faster processors.

“With all this background, what Apple did was to extend the 16 series with a newer ‘base version’ of iPhone 16 and now retired SE,” Shah explained.

According to industry experts, the company has done well with streamlining the series, reducing fragmentation in design and experience and able to charge $599 (US)/Rs 59,999 (India) with the newest entry point for the best Apple experiences.

