Macron's Paris soiree brings together PM Modi, US V-P Vance

Paris, Feb 11 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a friendly hug upon his arrival in Paris for a dinner at the Elysee Palace.

Macron greeted Modi upon his arrival, and the two leaders exchanged open remarks before beginning conversations. More dignitaries showed up for Macron's dinner, including US Vice President (V-P) JD Vance.

PM Modi, V-P Vance, and President Macron met on the sidelines of a dinner held by the French President in Paris' Elysee Palace.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President J.D. Vance," the Prime Minister's Office said.

Other notable participants at the working dinner were Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In addition to improving bilateral ties, PM Modi's visit to France will involve lengthy conversations with Macron about strategic collaboration, technical innovation, and artificial intelligence.

PM Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit with the French President, bringing together global leaders and tech sector executives to discuss AI-driven developments for the public benefit. The visit is also significant in that the two Presidents will jointly establish India's first consulate in Marseille, marking a watershed moment in diplomatic relations.

The importance of PM Modi's visit is underscored by France's warm reception, with Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu receiving him at the airport.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the update on X, stating, "PM Narendra Modi arrived in Paris to a special welcome. Warmly received by Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu of France at the airport."

The visit aligns with ongoing efforts to deepen the India-France strategic partnership, including reviewing progress on the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, an initiative focused on long-term cooperation in key sectors.

During his stay, PM Modi will travel to Marseille with Macron, where they will visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a significant international collaboration in nuclear fusion research. In a tribute to historical ties, the Prime Minister will also visit the Mazargues War Cemetery to honour Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars.

Following his engagements in France, PM Modi will embark on the second leg of his tour, heading to the US at the invitation of President Donald Trump. The visit is expected to reinforce India's global partnerships, focusing on key areas of collaboration in technology, defence, and economic growth.

