Macron expresses indignation over Israel's attack on UN peacekeepers

Paris, Oct 16 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his "indignation" over Israel's attack on United Nations (UN) peacekeepers in Lebanon, the French presidential office said on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Elysee, Macron held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, during which he urged Netanyahu to "put an end to this unjustifiable targeting".

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is an essential element of credibility for the settlement of the crisis in Lebanon, said the Elysee, adding that UNIFIL will remain in Lebanon for the security of Israel and Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

France will continue to work with the troops and alongside the Secretary-General of the United Nations to fully implement the UNIFIL mission, the Elysee said.

Calling for an immediate ceasefire, Macron also reiterated France's determination to avoid a conflagration throughout the region that would have devastating consequences for the population and international security.

He condemned Hezbollah's attacks on Israeli territory and the indiscriminate strikes by Israel that only add to an already unbearable human toll, both in Gaza and Lebanon.

Macron also expressed his "very strong concern" about the situation in the West Bank, the violence against civilians, particularly by settlers, and the accelerated settlements.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire along the Lebanon-Israel border, raising fears of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel rages in the Gaza Strip.

