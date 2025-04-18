Lyon’s premature celebrations goaded Man Utd to pull off an incredible comeback: Maguire

Manchester, April 18 (IANS) Manchester United defender Harry Maguire believes Olympique Lyonnais’ premature celebrations, after Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty, incentivised the squad to come back from two goals down in extra time. Despite trailing 2-4, courtesy of two Lyon goals in extra time, United rose to the occasion at Old Trafford and completed a historic comeback, which saw Maguire score the winner through a late header.

“They thought they'd won it, the way they were celebrating. That gave us more of an incentive to turn the game around. I think the worst feeling was that we felt we'd thrown it away, rather than lost the game at that moment, and how we managed to get ourselves into that situation. Because even going into extra time at 2-2, the momentum was back with us with the sending-off.

“I've had some amazing moments at this club. I’ve been here six years now and I've had some great times – some bad times as well. I think that game pretty much summed up my time at this club, to be honest!” Maguire was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Despite losing Tolisso to a second yellow card on 89 minutes, Lyon took the lead at the end of the first period of extra time as Cherki pounced on an intercepted ball following Fofana's run and produced a quick, accurate finish.

Lacazette then added a fourth from the penalty spot, only for Fernandes to quickly restore United's hopes with a spot-kick of his own. In the 120th minute, Kobbie Mainoo equalised with a curling strike, but incredibly, there was still time for Maguire, who had moved into a centre-forward role, to head an incredible winner to seal a thrilling win for United.

Maguire reflected on scoring the winner in the ‘strangest and maddest game he has ever played and admitted he would not know what to say if United had succumbed to the Lyon comeback.

“It was an incredible feeling to score that winner in such an important game, in a game that was full of emotion and the strangest, maddest game I've ever played in or witnessed, to be honest. I think the lads showed great spirit and fought in the end to dig in and turn it around.

"This season it's been so difficult for everyone involved – all the fans, all the players, the staff. It's just been nowhere near good enough, nd when you get moments like that, and memories you create like that, I think it's so important for the fans to go home with a smile on their faces. I don't know how I would have felt if I had come here and been speaking to you after a 4-2 defeat – it's not even worth trying to think about that,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.