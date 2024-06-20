From Lumbini to Pokhara, India spreads message of yoga in Nepal ahead of IDY-2024

Kathmandu, June 19 (IANS) More than 900 yoga enthusiasts attended a large-scale event organised by the Embassy of India in Nepal at Lumbini -- the revered birthplace of Lord Buddha which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- on Thursday.

Jokh Bahadur Mahara, the Chief Minister of Lumbini and also the Chief Guest for the programme, thanked the Indian Embassy for organising the significant event at the sacred birthplace of Lord Buddha and for strengthening India-Nepal cultural ties.

He underlined that the International Day of Yoga (June 21) will help generate greater awareness about yoga, leading to a more healthy and balanced society.

Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, underlined that yoga has become a global phenomenon, particularly since the United Nations designated June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014 based on a proposal moved by India.

"The sacred land of Lumbini, a symbol of peace and harmony, provides a perfect setting to celebrate the timeless practice of yoga. The Indian Embassy will collaborate every year with the Lumbini Development Trust to celebrate the International Day of Yoga," said the Indian Ambassador.

The Indian Embassy has been organising a series of events across various cities in Nepal to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day.

Assimilating yoga, nature, and spirituality, the events also spread the message of 'Yoga for Self and Society' - the theme for this year's International Yoga Day on Friday.

The Indian Embassy also organised yoga demonstrations at three iconic landmarks of Pokhara, the tourism capital of Nepal, on Thursday.

It started with a sunrise yoga session at the Sarangkot temple overlooking the Annapurna mountain range, followed by yoga practice at the imposing Pumdikot Shiva Temple before ending with a yoga demonstration at the Shanti Stupa atop the Anadu Hill - the first World Peace Pagoda in Nepal.

Experienced yoga instructors led the participants through a series of asanas, pranayama, and meditation techniques, highlighting the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of yoga.

On Friday, the Embassy, in association with the Pokhara Metropolitan City, will organise a mega yoga demonstration at the Pokhara Rangshala Stadium to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day.

