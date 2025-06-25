Luka Modric set to sign for AC Milan after FIFA Club World Cup

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Luka Modric will join Italian giants AC Milan after the FIFA Club World Cup. The Croatian midfielder had earlier confirmed he will leave Real Madrid after the tournament, which is underway in the United States of America.

AC Milan Sporting Director Igli Tare has revealed that both parties have verbally agreed to a deal which will see the midfield maestro don the famous black and red of the club.

"I spoke to him in person and saw a guy who is really eager to be competitive. His arrival is crucial for a group that needs players like him and leadership.

"The first question Luka asked me was: 'Will we be a team built to win the championship? He has won six Champions Leagues and wants to be a star player from the start.

"He is important for what he will convey in terms of mentality, leadership, and professionalism. The fact that he is an AC Milan fan makes this story even more exciting, and it would be great for him to have a stellar season, as at the end of the season is the World Cup," Tare told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, Modric overcame a difficult start to etch his name into Real Madrid folklore. With nearly 600 appearances and almost 30 major trophies—including a record six UEFA Champions League titles and four La Liga crowns—Modric's impact has been nothing short of legendary.

His 2018 Ballon d'Or win, breaking the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly, symbolised his quiet dominance on the global stage. Known for his vision, control, and elegance on the ball, Modric has been the soul of Madrid’s midfield, orchestrating countless victories with grace and determination.

Real Madrid have currently won and drawn a game each in their two Group H fixtures at the FIFA Club World Cup. They will face Austrian Bundesliga side RB Salzburg in the final group fixture on Friday (IST) in an attempt to qualify for the knockout rounds.

