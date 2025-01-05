Lucy Hamilton named Australia captain for U19 Women’s T20 WC

Sydney, Jan 5 (IANS) Pace-bowling all-rounder Lucy Hamilton has been named as Australia’s captain for the upcoming ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, starting in Malaysia on January 18. Leg-spinner Hasrat Gill has been appointed as vice-captain for the 16-team tournament.

Lucy will be playing in her second consecutive U19 World Cup after earning selection as a 16-year-old for the 2023 edition in South Africa. The all-rounder made her maiden WNCL appearance for the Queensland Fire in 2022 aged 15, becoming the state’s second youngest debutant, ahead of a WBBL debut at 16.

Lucy, who bowls left-arm pace, became the youngest cricketer in WBBL history to take a five-wicket haul when she claimed 5-8 from four overs for the Brisbane Heat against the Melbourne Stars at Drummoyne Oval in November last year.

“It is a huge honour to be named captain of Australia for the Under 19 World Cup, I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity to lead our team. We are fortunate to have strong leaders in our group, and I know I have fantastic support around me.”

“I’m thrilled to be playing for Australia again, the World Cup is the ultimate under-age carnival and as a squad we are excited to embrace the opportunity that’s in front of us," said Lucy in a statement issued by Cricket Australia (CA).

The all-rounder finished as the joint seventh highest wicket taker in this season’s WBBL with 12 wickets. “Lucy is a wonderful talent and a strong character who has thoroughly earned the opportunity to lead her country at the World Cup.”

“She has already displayed her ability on the world stage and we’re excited for what she can bring to the group both on and off the field at this year's tournament. Lucy will captain our squad and has unanimous support from our group, but there will certainly be opportunities for all players to develop leadership qualities over the course of the tournament,” said Kristen Beams, Australia U19 coach.

Australia squad: Lucy Hamilton (c) Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Hasrat Gill (vc), Amy Hunter, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle and Tegan Williamson

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.