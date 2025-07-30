Lucknow Super Giants bring Bharat Arun on board as new bowling coach: Sources

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has been brought on board by Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) as their new bowling coach ahead of 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sources tracking the developments have confirmed to IANS that Arun has joined LSG, who finished at seventh place in IPL 2025. “Yes, it’s confirmed that Arun is onboard LSG as their new bowling coach. LSG had been looking around for a world-class fast-bowling coach within Indian cricketing circles once IPL 2025 was done and they have finally got their wish,” further said sources on Wednesday.

IANS has reached out to Arun for a comment on this, but didn’t get a reply from him at the time of publishing. Arun moving on to LSG, captained by India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, also means his four-year stint as the bowling coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has come to an end.

He had joined KKR ahead of 2022 season, where he was a member of the franchise’s 2024 IPL-winning team. Arun leaving KKR comes just a day after the franchise parted ways with their head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

IANS understands that apart from Arun joining the LSG coaching staff, there’s doubts on future of head coach Justin Langer and mentor Zaheer Khan. “It is understood that Langer could be out of the franchise, while talks with Zaheer are still happening,” added sources.

Arun had two stints with the Indian team as their bowling coach - from 2014 to 2015, and from 2017 to 2021 T20 World Cup, where he played a huge role in shaping the fast-bowling revolution in the men’s team.

He was part of the India team that won the Under-19 World Cup in Australia in 2012, and also served as coach of Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Hyderabad teams in the domestic cricket circuit.

Arun also spent time as bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL from 2015 to 2017.

