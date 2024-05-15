LS polls: PM Modi held 8 public meetings, 2 roadshows in MP; Rahul Gandhi addressed 5 rallies

Bhopal, May 15 (IANS) In the last two months, BJP and Congress leaders have campaigned extensively in Madhya Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections. Now as the voting in the state has concluded, everyone is waiting for the results to see whether the ruling BJP will repeat its performance of the previous two parliamentary elections or the opposition Congress will manage to increase its seat tally in the state.

The state witnessed high-voltage campaigns by both national parties to seek the support of over 5.6 crore eligible voters in the elections.

In 57 days (from March 16 to May 13), Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state seven times and addressed eight public meetings for BJP candidates in different constituencies. He also held two mega roadshows -- one in Jabalpur and another in Bhopal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda addressed four public meetings each in the state. Besides them, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states also campaigned in Madhya Pradesh.

"BJP's campaign was focussed on Prime Minister Modi's guarantee and the government's achievements in the past 10 years. We are hopeful to make a clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh," said state BJP media cell chief, Ashish Agrawal.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who led the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign from the front, addressed five public rallies while his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed just one public meeting in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed just one public rally in the state.

The state leadership of both parties proactively participated in the campaigning.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav topped the list of leaders who addressed maximum public meetings in the state. He held 139 public meetings and 49 roadshows.

Former Chief Minister and BJP's Vidisha candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed 66 public meetings and held 16 roadshows while state BJP chief V.D. Sharma, who is contesting from Khajuraho, addressed 72 rallies and held 18 roadshows.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari, who replaced former Chief Minister Kamal Nath after the party's stunning defeat in the Assembly elections in November last year, addressed 130 public rallies.

Kamal Nath, who campaigned extensively for his son Nakul Nath from Chhindwara until the first phase election on April 19, remained out of the scene in other parts of the state. Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, who was also a candidate, campaigned in a couple of Lok Sabha seats.

"Low voter turnout despite extensive campaign indicated that people have voted for a change in Madhya Pradesh and the Congress will give a good fight in nearly a dozen Lok Sabha seats," said Abbas Hafeez, the Vice President of Madhya Pradesh Congress media cell.

Polling in Madhya Pradesh was held in four phases between April 19 and May 13 to elect 29 members of the Lok Sabha. Results will be declared on June 4.

