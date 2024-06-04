LS polls: Counting of votes begins in NE states under three-tier security

Imphal/Agartala/Itanagar, June 4 (IANS) Counting of votes, polled in different phases of the Lok Sabha elections, began in northeastern states on Tuesday morning under three-tier security arrangements with the Central Paramilitary forces deployed in the first two tiers, officials said.

Election officials in different northeastern states said that a three-layered security has been put in place in and around the counting centres, where a large number of CCTV cameras have also been installed.

"An adequate number of CAPF personnel, led by senior officers, took their position much ahead of the counting of votes that started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday," an election official said, adding that initially, the postal votes are being counted than the votes polled through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be counted.

The poll panel also appointed a large number of observers and micro-observers to supervise the day-long counting process

On the Election Commission's directions, various restrictions have been imposed, including on mobile phones and photo/videography, in and around the counting centres.

Tripura's Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal said that votes are being counted for the two Lok Sabha seats in 20 locations across eight districts.

Manipur's Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha said that to count votes for the two parliamentary seats, 24 counting centres were set up in 11 district headquarters, while his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pawan Kumar Sain said that votes are being counted in 25 counting centres, set up in 25 districts with over 2,000 personnel are undertaking the vote count for the two Lok Sabha seats.

Mizoram's Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas said that more than 2,000 personnel are counting votes in 13 centres across the state for the sole Lok Sabha seat.

Nagaland's Chief Electoral Officer Vyasan R. said that in 17 counting centres, votes are being counted for the lone Lok Sabha seat and Meghalaya's Chief Electoral Officer B.D.R. Tiwari said that votes are counted in 13 counting centres - eight for Shillong and five for Tura.

Election officials are hopeful that by late afternoon, the counting of votes and declaration of results will be completed.

