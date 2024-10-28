Lotus will bloom in Bengal, jungle raj under Mamata's rule to come to an end: Tarun Chugh

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh rallied behind Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Monday and said that the 'jungle raj' under Mamata Banerjee’s rule in West Bengal will surely come to an end by 2026.

"Lotus will bloom in Bengal, bringing better days," he added.

Tarun Chugh, speaking to IANS, reacted to Amit Shah's statement and said, “He has forecasted the future. Certainly, the jungle raj under Mamata’s rule in Bengal will end, and the lotus will bloom, bringing better days.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that infiltration in the state will stop completely if the BJP comes to power in 2026.

"Bengal is a bordering state and there is state-sponsored infiltration here. Only solution to bring Bengal out of this situation is to bring the BJP government to power in 2026," HM told newsmen.

Tarun Chugh further emphasised that the central government has voiced legitimate concerns over Bangladeshi infiltration in northeastern states, particularly in Bengal and Jharkhand.

He added, “This is not merely a concern; it’s a reality. However, state governments, driven by vote-bank politics, act with short-term motives."

The BJP leader urged state administrations to work alongside the central government with a focus on the nation’s unity, social cohesion, and integrity. He stated, “States should join the Centre in playing the role of a vigilant guardian of national interests.”

Addressing the rising pollution levels in Delhi, the BJP leader criticised Arvind Kejriwal and AAP for 'politicising' the pollution issue rather than addressing it.

“Instead of presenting a ten-year report card on pollution control, AAP continues to point fingers. The entire leadership stands at the brink of failure. They’ve turned Delhi into a gas chamber, polluted its water, and today nearly 50% of Delhi’s population suffers from health issues,” said Tarun Chugh.

He further claimed, “People’s life expectancy has dropped by ten years, yet this party remains silent and lacks any substantial plan to tackle these critical issues, resorting only to rhetoric.”

