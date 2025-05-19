Lord Hanuman's 16-feet tall statue installed in Guyana's Sparta

Georgetown, May 19 (IANS) A towering 16-foot 'murti' (statue) of Lord Hanuman has been installed in Essequibo Coast of Guyana's Sparta, at the Seeta Ram Radhey Shyam Mandir as a symbol of faith, friendship and firm resolve.

The statue was imported from India, and its installation marks a significant milestone for the temple and the Hindu community in the region.

The statue, becoming the tallest Hanuman Statue of its kind on the Essequibo Coast, was donated by the Soklall family in memory of their late parents.

"May Lord Bajrangabali bless us in our efforts to forge closer people-to-people ties between India and Guyana. The Murti has been imported from India by the Sooklal family and installed in memory of their parents, and it will continue to guide us in our future endeavours," High Commission of India in Georgetown posted on X on Sunday.

The three-day yajna (religious rituals) began on Friday, and it culminated with the grand unveiling of the murti in front of a large gathering of devotees on Sunday.

The religious event featured nightly discourses, bhajans, and cultural presentations, bringing the community together in a powerful display of devotion.

This was evident during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Guyana in November last year, when a heartwarming religious event that highlighted the deep cultural ties between India and Guyana was organised to welcome him.

He took part in a Ram Bhajan at the Promenade Garden in Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, as a symbol of unity and shared cultural heritage.

Promenade Garden has a strong presence of the Indian diaspora in Guyana, where many people trace their roots back to India.

PM Modi also addressed a gathering of the Indian diaspora at the National Centre in Georgetown during his visit.

Reflecting on the history of the Indo-Guyanese journey, he praised the community's resilience and cultural richness. He called the diaspora "Rashtradoots," ambassadors of India's culture and values, and urged them to play a greater role in strengthening ties between the two nations.

The visit was marked by its historical significance, symbolising not just the political but also the spiritual and cultural connections that bind India and Guyana.

