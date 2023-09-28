Lorcan Tucker, John Turner join Paarl Royals for Season 2 of SA20

Johannesburg, Sep 28 (IANS) Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Paarl Royals completed their squad of 19 players which is set to represent them at Season 2 of South Africa's T20 league -- the SA20 -- which will be held from January 10, 2024.

South African-born English talent John Turner was the first signing for the franchise at the Auction, with the pacer from Hampshire being picked up for his base price of R425,000. The 22-year-old made his T20 debut earlier this year for Hampshire, and was also involved at The Hundred with the Trent Rockets, impressing with figures of 1/22 with an economy of 6.60 on his debut.

Experienced Ireland international Lorcan Tucker was also picked up by the Royals for his base price of R175,000. The 27-year-old made his T20I debut for Ireland in 2016, and has since scored over a thousand runs in 59 matches at a strike rate of 123.53, along with 55 dismissals to his name behind the stumps.

The final pick of the day for the semi-finalists from Season 1 was 17-year-old wicketkeeper batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who joined the franchise as a Rookie signing in the Draft. The youngster has been involved with the South African Under-19 team, and also the South African Emerging Team, for whom he made his List A debut recently, scoring a quickfire 57 off 45 balls.

The three signings at the Auction mean that Paarl Royals will go into Season 2 with a squad consisting of both proven experience and young talent. England skipper Jos Buttler, South African veterans David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi, along with the signings of Jason Roy, Obed McCoy and Fabian Allen, makes for a strong squad that will start its SA20 2024 campaign on January 12, 2024 against Pretoria Capitals at the Royals' home of Boland Park.

The franchise also has a strong core of South African players in Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Mitchell van Buuren, Ferisco Adams, Codi Yusuf, Evan Jones and Kwena Maphaka.

19-member Paarl Royals squad:

South African Players: David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Vilas, Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell van Buuren, Ferisco Adams, Codi Yusuf, Evan Jones, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Overseas: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Obed McCoy, Fabian Allen, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner

