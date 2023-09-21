Lok Sabha to discuss Chandrayaan-3 mission today

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Lok Sabha on Thursday will discuss the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success and other achievements in the space sector.

Also in legislative business, the government will seek introduction and passage of the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The bill has already been passed by Rajya Sabha.

Apart from this, the committee on estimates will present its report on, "Assessment of various initiatives under CGHS’ pertaining to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare".

The standing committee on home affairs will also present its report on prison reforms.

Another standing committee on education, women, children, youth and sports will present its Lok Sabha on implementation of National Education Policy.

While the committee on health will lay in the house its report on "Implementation of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan".

