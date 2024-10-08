LLC 2024: India Capitals keep playoff hopes alive with last-ball win over Gujarat Greats

Jammu, Oct 8 (IANS) India Capitals secured a crucial four-wicket victory over Gujarat Greats, keeping their playoff hopes alive in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024. The match went down to the final ball, with skipper Ian Bell hitting the winning run to guide his team home in a tense chase of 135 at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu. Ian Bell was awarded the Legend of the Match award for his unbeaten 41 runs to guide his team to victory.

Gujarat Greats won the toss and opted to bat first, but their innings faltered early. India Capitals’ star bowler, Iqbal Abdulla, made an immediate impact, dismissing Gujarat’s captain Shikhar Dhawan for just one run in the second over.

Chris Gayle provided some fireworks, smashing five boundaries in a quickfire 21 off 11 balls, but his stay was cut short by Dhawal Kulkarni, who had him caught at mid-off. Abdulla continued his fine form, taking two more quick wickets, including opener Morne van Wyk (10 off 16) and Manan Sharma (0 off 1), reducing Gujarat to 38/4 by the 6th over.

The middle-order stabilised the innings as Mohammad Kaif (40 off 41) and Yashpal Singh (20 off 29) added 65 runs for the fifth wicket. However, Gujarat struggled to accelerate, finishing at 134/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Abdulla was the pick of the bowlers for India Capitals, with figures of 3-24 while Kulkarni chipped in with 2-17.

India Capitals’ chase of 135 got off to a rocky start. Impact Player Dwayne Smith was dismissed for a duck, bowled by Manan Sharma in the second over. Manan continued to wreak havoc, dismissing Naman Ojha (2 off 11) and Iqbal Abdulla (0 off 2) in quick succession to leave the Capitals struggling at 25/3.

Colin de Grandhomme’s brief cameo of 14 off 6 balls brought some momentum, but he too fell to Manan Sharma. By the end of the Power-play, India Capitals were in deep trouble at 39/4. Captain Ian Bell and Ben Dunk tried to rebuild, with Dunk hitting two sixes before being caught for 22 off 14 balls, leaving the Capitals at 74/5 after 10 overs.

With the Capitals needing 61 off 60 balls, Ian Bell and Bharat Chipli steadied the innings, putting on a crucial 42-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Chipli played a valuable knock of 22 off 21 but was run out in an unfortunate fumble, leaving the Capitals at 109/6 in the 16th over.

With 31 runs needed off the final 30 balls, Bell took charge, guiding the Capitals closer to victory. Despite not hitting any boundaries, Bell’s composed knock of 41 not out off 49 balls anchored the innings, while Ashley Nurse (11 not out off 11) provided valuable support. In a tense final over, with 1-run required off the last ball, Bell held his nerve to score the winning run, securing a crucial 4-wicket win for the Capitals.

This victory propels India Capitals to second place in the standings with six points. They will face the Manipal Tigers in their final league match on October 10 in Srinagar, with a chance to solidify their place in the playoffs.

