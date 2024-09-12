Livingstone eyes T20I promotion to revive ODI hopes amid England's white-ball transition

Southampton, Sep 12 (IANS) England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is looking to use his recent promotion in England’s T20I team as a platform to reclaim his spot in the ODI squad.

Despite England's preference to use him as a finisher in recent T20 World Cups, Livingstone made a statement in Wednesday's match against Australia at the Utilita Bowl. Batting at No. 4, he top-scored 37, while also taking 3 for 22 with his legbreaks.

Yet, Livingstone finds himself on the outside looking in when it comes to the upcoming five-match ODI series. Alongside Sam Curran, he was one of the major omissions, with his spot seemingly handed to Jacob Bethell. Despite the disappointment, Livingstone maintains a positive outlook.

“It is what it is. I’m 31, I’m not going to sit here and cry about not being picked,” said Livingstone.

England's ODI selection process is increasingly influenced by the Hundred, a competition that sidelines many of the country’s top white-ball players from the domestic 50-over game. Livingstone, who hasn’t played County Championship cricket in two years, finds himself in a challenging position, especially with limited opportunities to showcase his 50-over skills.

While he remains hopeful for a recall during the ODI series in the Caribbean later this year, his pathway to February’s Champions Trophy may depend more on his T20 form than anything else.

"I don't really know - that's one of my challenges," Livingstone said. "That's why I'm happy that I've got an opportunity to bat up the order [in the T20Is]. I feel like I've shown over the last couple of weeks, maybe a month, that the longer I get to bat in games, the more of a chance I have to affect games.

"I feel like I've done that in 50-over cricket as well: if you take away the World Cup, I feel like I'd done that further down the order. But it is what it is: I'm 31, I'm not going to sit here and cry about not being picked. There's plenty of cricket to be played around the world, and if I'm not involved in the ODI stuff then there are plenty more opportunities.

Livingstone burst onto the scene in 2021 with a jaw-dropping 42-ball century against Pakistan and an unforgettable 117-meter six off Haris Rauf. His aggressive style earned him accolades in both international cricket and franchise leagues, with standout performances in the Hundred and the IPL. But after a series of injuries—including an ankle injury ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup and a knee injury on his Test debut—his form has dipped, and his place in England’s future plans has come into question.

Now fully fit, Livingstone sees this series as a critical opportunity to prove his worth. "I can run around at 100 percent in the field, I can bowl and bat to the best of my ability, which is something I probably haven’t been able to do for two-and-a-half years," he revealed.

Given the absence of England’s Test batters like Ben Duckett and Harry Brook, Livingstone has been handed the responsibility of batting at No. 4, a role he relishes. "I want that responsibility. I want to try to win games of cricket for England, and the higher up the order, the more chance you have of doing that," he said. He’s keenly aware that fewer players can thrive in lower-order roles, but the opportunity to bat higher gives him a chance to "stake his claim" and force the selectors to reconsider him for the ODI squad.

At 31, Livingstone is one of the elder statesmen in this fresh-looking England team, second only to Adil Rashid. Embracing his role as a senior player, he is helping guide the younger generation through this transitional period in England’s white-ball setup. "It feels weird, but I feel really old in this team," he joked. "I’ve got to give the younger boys a steer and take a bit of pressure off them."

