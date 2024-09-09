Liverpool's Jarell Quansah striving to be 'best centre-half in the world'

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah was adjudged the man of the match for his solid performance for England U21’s against Northern Ireland. The 21-year-old has stated that he is striving to be the best player in the world in his position.

"I’m up against the best centre halves in the world [at Liverpool], in my opinion — I think I’ll have to be one of the best centre halves in Europe if I’m starting. It’s always been the goal since I was young. I’ve always wanted to be the best in the world in my position. I’m always striving for that. It doesn’t matter how long it takes. I’m just staying ready for whenever it comes," said Quansah to The Sunday Times.

Quansah signed his first professional contact with Liverpool in 2021. His breakout season at the club was under former head coach Jurgen Klopp in the 2023/24 Premier League season, where he played 1190 minutes across 17 games. However, his role in the side has come to question under Arne Slot.

He had started Liverpool’s opening game of the Premier League season against Ipswich Town away at Portman Road Stadium. It was a sluggish start by the defender, which saw him being subbed off at the half-time whistle to make space for Konate, following which he has not played a single minute in the next two games.

Quansah is relieved that the incident happened at the beginning of the season and will be aiming to ‘prove’ himself in the coming days.

"Some players might go under (in that situation), but it’s a long season. It’s not like it’s happened at the end of the season and I’ve got a month off to think about it. I’ve got the whole season to try to prove myself. It’s better it happened now than at any other point in the season. It gives me a bit of a kick up the backside, you could say. I’ll keep grafting on the training pitch," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.