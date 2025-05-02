Liverpool title celebration 'was powerful enough to move the Earth', caused seismic event of 1.74 magnitude

Liverpool, May 2 (IANS) Liverpool's clinching of the Premier League title on Sunday produced an actual seismic event, scientific data shows. Arne Slot's side secured the club's 20th top-flight championship on an unforgettable day at Anfield when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-1.

With the help of the University of Liverpool, the club was able to install a seismometer – an instrument that measures ground movement – in the Main Stand for the historic occasion in L4.

The seismometer recorded activity inside the stadium from the crowd of 60,415 – most notably its reaction to the six goals scored during the game. It shows Alexis Mac Allister's stunning strike in the 24th minute that put the Reds 2-1 ahead produced a peak magnitude 1.74 on the Richter scale.

The second-biggest tremor within Anfield was caused by the goal Mohamed Salah scored in front of the Kop in the second half at a magnitude of 1.60. Cody Gakpo's effort measured in at 1.03, the own goal from Destiny Udogie 1.35 and Luis Diaz's initially disallowed equaliser 0.64.

The data was processed and analysed inside the laboratory of the university's department of Earth, Ocean and Ecological Sciences by research associates Dr Antoine Septier and Dr Farnaz Kamranzad.

Explaining the science behind the experiment, Ben Edwards, professor of engineering seismology at the University of Liverpool, said, "This experiment gave us a unique opportunity to use seismology to capture a scientific record of the magnitude of Liverpool's historic title-clinching win.

"Using state-of-the-art, seismic-monitoring equipment – normally deployed in earthquake zones like Chile and Italy – we recorded the incredible energy released both at the surface and below.

"Much like natural seismic events, these goals produced bursts of ground-shaking, triggered by the sheer passion of Liverpool fans. Their enthusiasm was literally powerful enough to move the Earth."

