Liverpool agree deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia

Anfield, Aug 28 (IANS) Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, subject to a work permit and international clearance, the Premier League club said.

The 23-year-old will remain in Spain for the remainder of the current campaign before switching to Merseyside next summer. The Valencia goalkeeper set to move to Anfield ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Mamardashvili enjoyed an impressive Euro 2024 with Georgia, in which they reached the round of 16. The keeper produced 21 saves during Georgia's group-stage matches, which were the joint-most of any goalkeeper in the tournament's history.

Mamardashvili joined Valencia from Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi in 2021.

So far he has featured 102 times in all competitions for Valencia, keeping 31 clean sheets so far. He has also appeared in both of their 2024/25 LaLiga fixtures, against Barcelona and Celta Vigo.

