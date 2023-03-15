FurrCrew and Event Speciale Host Pune's Largest Dog Festival FurrFiesta

Pune’s one-of-a-kind event curated by Shirin Dhabhar India’s pioneer canine behaviour expert with over 20 years of experience in animal care. The event is taking place on March 11th and 12th at Royal Palms in Koregaon Park.

Pune – The largest pet festival in India, "FurrFiesta", was held in Pune. On March 11th and 12th, the two-day festival was hosted at the Royal Palms at Koregaon Park, Pune.

The mission of “FurrFiesta” aimed to bring the pet community together to have a howling good time. From quirky and fun activities to pet supply shopping and educational interactions, “FurrFiesta” has something for everyone. Children below 12 were invited to join in on the furry fun for free, as they truly understand and appreciate the joy of being a pet parent.

“FurrFiesta” has been envisaged with a view to nurturing the pet parent community by making everyone come together and celebrate. For animal enthusiasts and pet owners alike, it is a setting that has been thoughtfully designed. It’s a one-stop platform that integrates everything you need for your pet in order to give our furry friends a comfortable, worry-free environment. Pet parents have the opportunity to socialise with other pet parents at “FurrFiesta”. It provided several activities for the entertainment of pets, such as Fun Games, Splash Pools, Doga, Agility Rings, Shopping, and instructive discussions by India's Leading Animal Specialists, such as Top Veterinarians, Trainers, Groomers, and NGOs, among others.

“FurrFiesta” was led by dog behavioural specialist Shirin Dhabhar. She has more than 20 years of experience and has been roped in to put up a variety of fun events and attractions that will highlight the ethos of LOVE LAUGH & LEARN. Her guidance has ensured that the occasion is well-suited to meet the needs of pets and their parents, providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

"We are thrilled to launch “FurrFiesta” in Pune and provide animal lovers and pet parents an opportunity to enjoy a fantastic weekend with their furry pets. We have in store a variety of fun activities and attractions that keep everyone entertained, from educational interactions to play areas to pet supply shopping. FurrCrew's ambition has always been to connect and expand the pet community, and with “FurrFiesta”, we aim to achieve this objective”, said Mr. Jagdish Rao, Founder, FurrCrew

“FurrFiesta” was not just another festival, it's an IP that celebrates our furry friends in the way they deserve to be celebrated. We have festivals for literature, music, art, and even flowers, but what about our pets? They bring us immense joy and it's about time we gave them the spotlight they deserve. “FurrFiesta” is the perfect opportunity to spend a weekend creating memories filled with love, laughter, and learning with our pets.” Francis Coelho - MD, Event Speciale

“I’m incredibly happy to be a part of “FurrFiesta” and its team- a crew that loves pets as much as I do, and also promotes the pet community as a whole. I'm thrilled to be a part of an occasion that will be just about our community, and just about providing our pets and parents a cosy and fun atmosphere to enjoy.” Shirin Dhabhar, Pioneer canine behaviour expert





“FurrFiesta” was a weekend filled with infotainment, connecting and growing the pet community, and most importantly, having a blast with our furry friends. “FurrFiesta”, the only festival IP created to celebrate our pets, is an experience you don't want to miss. It's time to unite as a community and show our pets just how much we love them. Whether you have a pet or not.

“FurrFiesta” will expand to other cities, beginning in Pune and journeying to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Goa, and Ahmedabad to celebrate our pets in a massive way.