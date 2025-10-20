 Diwali 2025 Worldwide: 5 Nations That Recognize Diwali as an Official Public Holiday

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, isn’t confined to India’s borders anymore — it has become a truly global celebration. Across South Asia and major diaspora hubs worldwide, the festival glows with lamps, sweets, music, and devotion. Some nations even declare it a public holiday, while others host grand city festivals and temple events reflecting unity in diversity.

Nepal

In Nepal, Diwali is celebrated as Tihar, a vibrant five-day festival dedicated to honoring animals and deities alike — from crows and dogs to the goddess Lakshmi. Homes sparkle with oil lamps and colorful rangolis, while Kathmandu Valley transforms into a breathtaking sight. Unique traditions like Deusi–Bhailo songs echo through neighborhoods, bringing communities together in joy and gratitude.

Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, Deepavali holds national holiday status and is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially among Hindu communities in the Northern and Eastern provinces, and Colombo’s temple districts. The day is marked by lighting oil lamps, creating kolam designs, visiting temples, and preparing festive sweets. Charity drives and cultural events are also a key part of the celebration, symbolizing light’s triumph over darkness.

Malaysia

Malaysia’s multicultural spirit shines through during Deepavali, which is observed as a public holiday nationwide. The most dazzling celebrations unfold in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Johor, where temples such as Batu Caves draw thousands of devotees. Streets and malls come alive with colorful kolams, open houses, and festive feasts — uniting people of all backgrounds in the joy of the festival.

Singapore

In Singapore, Deepavali is celebrated as a public holiday with a distinct urban flair. The heart of the celebration beats in Little India, where Serangoon Road glows with intricate light displays. Temples like Sri Veeramakaliamman and Sri Srinivasa Perumal host rituals, while night bazaars, cultural shows, and eateries extend the festivities late into the evening — making it one of the most vibrant celebrations outside India.

Fiji

Home to a significant Indo-Fijian community, Fiji observes Diwali as a national public holiday. The islands light up with temple prayers, home decorations, sweets, and community events. Cities like Suva and Nadi host colorful gatherings, school programs, and cultural performances — reflecting more than a century of Indo-Fijian heritage and devotion.

From Kathmandu to Kuala Lumpur, from Colombo to Suva — Diwali’s message of light, hope, and harmony transcends borders, reminding the world that joy shines brightest when shared.