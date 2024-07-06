Chia seeds : Tiny seeds but superfood

Chia or Sabza seeds are an essential part of Falooda, a popular layered summer dessert drink in parts of India. People prefer Chia seeds during scorching summer as these seeds contain antioxidants, minerals, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids.

Chia seeds are often referred to as a superfood due to their high levels of omega-3 fatty acids and dietary fibre. They can be eaten raw or when mixed with liquid, form a gelatinous solution which acts as a thickener.

While the popularity of chia seeds has recently grown, the tiny seeds have been around for thousands of years and are believed to have originated in Central America, where they were eaten by the Aztecs.

Scientists have discovered the way chia seeds are eaten could determine how much or how little dietary fibre benefits people get and grinding them up could be the best way to consume them.

Chia seeds are a popular superfood and contain healthy fats, antioxidants and dietary fibre. It is said consuming ground chia seeds may potentially shift populations of gut microbes and affect progression of these conditions.

