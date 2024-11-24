Leicester City part ways with manager Steve Cooper after five months in charge

Leicester, Nov 24 (IANS) Leicester City has parted ways with head coach Steve Cooper after the side’s poor start to the Premier League season. Coach Ben Dawson will be overseeing the team’s training sessions until the team appoints a successor.

"Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect. Assistant Manager Alan Tate and First Team Coach and Analyst Steve Rands have also left the Club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the Club and with our best wishes for the future.

"Men’s First Team training will be overseen by First Team Coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the Club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible," read the statement posted by Leicester City on their website.

Cooper took over from Maresca in the summer after the Italian had led Leicester to the 2023-24 Championship title and promotion back into the Premier League.

Leicester City, the side that famously defied all odds to win the 2015-16 Premier League season had gained promotion back to the top flight this season. So far, the side has won only two of their opening 12 games, with victories against Bournemouth and Southampton respectively, and have lost six games which see the side sitting thick in the middle of relegation battle at 16th place in the table.

The 1-2 loss against Chelsea on Saturday was the last straw in Cooper’s managerial career with the Foxes, a game which was marred by controversial decisions.

“You need moments to go for you when you’re playing against teams like Chelsea, when you’re a team like us. It’s about capitalising on our moments and hoping that moments like referees’ decisions (go your way) and that games are refereed in the right way.

“Even the penalty that is given is given off when he’s like half a yard on. We’ve had a tough season with this referee this year. I saw it on the screen (in the stadium). It was the first thing I have been asked about (after the game), poor decisions," said Cooper after the match against Chelsea on Saturday.

