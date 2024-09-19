Legendary umpires Bowden, Martinesz, Llong and Matbiri to officiate LLC season 3

Jodhpur, Sep 19 (IANS) Legendary umpires, Billy Bowden, Ranmore Martinesz and TV umpire Jerry Matibiri join Legends League Cricket for the third season starting on Friday. The three umpires will be officiating a total of 25 matches across the four venue cities – Jodhpur, Surat, Jammu and Srinagar

"The Legends are legends for a reason and it’s fantastic to be here for this opportunity. Everyone’s in great form and they are very competitive and we are looking forward to a competitive season. Jodhpur is a great place to go and a great place to umpire and it is exciting to watch and be a part of the Legends League Cricket," Bowden said.

Martinesz added, “To watch all the superstars in one place is really good and I have been following these legends all the way from their youth matches. Their status have been stamped and it is great to watch them all come back and play competitive cricket. Legends League Cricket is going to have a really good season once again and I am happy to be a part of it."

Brent "Billy" Bowden, the New Zealand umpiring sensation who shot to fame with a zany array of embellished signals and a preposterous eye for showmanship is one of the most famous cricketing umpire’s to ever officiate international matches. The 2016, domestic umpire of the year, Ranmore Martinesz, has also officiated in the World Cups as part of the ICC umpire panel. Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Matibiri, Zimbabwean and English umpiring legend, Nigel Llong who are ICC panelist umpires and have also officiated the World Cups and ICC qualifiers will be a part of the Legends League Cricket.

“Legends League Cricket is happy to welcome legendary umpires Billy Bowden, Ranmore Martinesz, Nigel Llong and Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Matbiri. Their experience and prowess as umpires is something that even the fans are aware of and we looking forward to an exciting season with them," said, Raman Raheja, Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket.

Legends League Cricket will kick off at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur on September 20, making its way to the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on September 27. The third leg will be played at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu from October 3 where international cricket made a comeback after 40 years with the fans finally getting the chance to watch their favourite cricketing heroes live in action. The ultimate leg of the LLC will be played at the Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar from October 9 to 16 where the fans have eagerly waited for close to half a century to watch cricketing action live.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.