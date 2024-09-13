Left & ultra-left groups planning attack on protesting doctor, claims Trinamool leader

Kolkata, Sep 13 (IANS) Trinamool Congress Kunal Ghosh leader on Friday alleged that the youth wing of the Left and an ultra-left organisation are planning an attack on the doctors protesting against the rape and murder of RG Kar Hospital female doctor.

Gosh released an audio clip where some conversation hinting towards such a plot could be heard. He has also claimed that he secured the audio clip from his sources within those organisations.

“The administration and the police should immediately look into the matter and ensure that outsiders are unable to go to the venue of the demonstration,” Ghosh said.

A sit-in demonstration by the junior doctors under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctor’s Forum (WBJDF), is underway against the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital, which entered the fourth day on Friday.

Since the agitation began on Tuesday, common people, members of voluntary organisations and university students have rushed to the protest venue not just to express solidarity towards the protesting junior doctors but also to provide them with food, drinking water and other necessary equipment to ensure that they can continue with their demonstration till their demands are fulfilled.

On midnight of Independence Day this year, when thousands of people were on the streets across the state replying to the call of Meyera Raat Dakhal Koro (Women, reclaim the night) to condemn the rape and murder, the entire focus turned towards R.G Kar, following the vandalism at the emergency department of the hospital conducted by several unknown anti-social elements.

The state government and the Kolkata Police came under massive criticism following the incident. While some claimed that the attack was done deliberately to divert attention from the protest programme, some claimed that it was an attempt to destroy evidence at the scene of crime within the hospital premises.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.