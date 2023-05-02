Leeds United axe director of football Victor Orta, set to sack manager Javi Gracia too

Leeds (England), May 2 (IANS) Premier League club Leeds United have removed the director of football Victor Orta following Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Orta joined the Whites in the summer of 2017 and helped oversee changes at the club that led to Leeds United being promoted back to the Premier League in 2020.

"I am deeply saddened by the way this chapter closes as Victor has been responsible for some of the best moments of my time as owner of Leeds United and I thank him and his people for all they have done in the past six years," club owner Andrea Radrizzani said in a statement.

"However, it is clear that it is time to change direction and therefore we have agreed that Victor will leave the club.

"I understand supporters are hurt and upset, but now is a time for unity. We have four cup finals left to play this season and working together, I believe we can survive," he added.

Moreover, the club is set to sack manager Javi Gracia and is in talks to appoint former England boss Sam Allardyce, the BBC reported.

After that loss, the Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board issued a statement of no confidence in the club's management.

Gracia, who was appointed in February as Jesse Marsch's successor on a flexible contract, but the pressure is growing on the Spaniard as he has won only three of 11 league games in charge.

Leeds have lost four of their last five matches and are 16th in the table but just a point above the drop zone.

Allardyce worked with Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear at West Ham. If appointed, Allardyce would be the fourth manager of Leeds United in the current season, succeeding Michael Skubala, who served as the interim head coach before Gracia took over.

Gracia will be the record-extending 15th managerial departure in the Premier League this season.

