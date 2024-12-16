LeBron reflects on rest-fueled return in Lakers' win, says 'it was great for mind & body'

Los Angeles, Dec 16 (IANS) LeBron James returned to action on Monday (IST) after having missed the Los Angeles Lakers previous two games due to left foot soreness to help his team secure a 116-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena.

The league veteran of 22 years reflected on his decision to sit out the games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves and believes the short break was a good decision.

"I mean it’s very rare, to be honest, if you can get a break in the schedule like that,” James said after the Lakers’ 116-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. "So it was a very easy decision for myself and for the team and for my trainer to be able to take advantage of those days just for everything. So, it was great."

"I had an opportunity to take more days and get my mind, body and everything where I wanted it to be for tonight and it worked out.I listen to more than just myself because if it was up to just me, I probably would’ve played in the Portland game, and (I’m) not sure if I would’ve played in the Minnesota game, but it would’ve been hard to keep me away from it. I have a team and I gotta listen to them as well. They look out for my best interest," said LeBron in the post-game interview.

LeBron, who will turn 40 at the end of the month, played a supporting role in the Lakers win with 18 points, eight rebounds and as many assists alongside Anthony Davis, who exploded with 40 points and 16 rebounds on the night.

The JJ Reddick-coached side has improved to a 14-12 record this season after having lost six of their last 10 outings.

Lebron in the end, also confirmed that his injury troubles "are not behind" him and the issue still persists. "Nah, it’s not behind me.It’s an everyday thing. It’s been lingering for the last few years, but I was able to do a lot of great things to reassure not only that, but I got kneed in the quad in the Atlanta game at the end of regulation by (Anthony Davis), that’s now back to 100 percent. Probably three days ago it was still pretty sore. But I’m able to get that back to 100 (percent), so that was great, so I was able to hit a lot of other elements as well," he added.

