Lebanon violence takes toll on civilians and their infrastructure: UN

United Nations, Sep 26 (IANS) The latest surge of attacks in Lebanon extends into regions not previously hit, inflicting civilian casualties and causing widespread destruction, including to essential infrastructure, UN humanitarians said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Wednesday that on the third consecutive day of the large-scale military escalation, the Bekaa and Southern Governorate's water supply was severely damaged, leaving 30,000 people without access to clean water, fresh on the heels of severe damage to 16 water stations previously.

"The strikes also have driven tens of thousands of people from their homes in southern Lebanon," OCHA added.

"Since September 23 (Monday), the International Organisation for Migration reports more than 90,000 people as being newly displaced, including 40,000 people in more than 200 collective shelters."

The UN relief agency for Palestinians, known as UNRWA, announced opening two of its Designated Emergency Shelters (DESs) for displaced individuals. The agency has pre-positioned food and non-food supplies to support the displaced, Xinhua news agency reported.

While UNRWA said it prioritises Palestinian refugees in these shelters, it remains committed to assisting individuals of other nationalities in need during escalation, depending on resource availability.

The agency added that it has activated its emergency response plan, which includes providing hospitalisation for wounded registered Palestine refugee civilians at contracted hospitals, per its policy for each hospital.

The World Health Organisation said it is providing health supplies to overstretched Lebanese health facilities following last week's explosions of communications devices.

The levels of health supplies remain insufficient as the crisis worsens, and the UN Children's Fund (Unicef) expects 25 tons of lifesaving medication and medical commodities to arrive in the country in the coming days.

The humanitarians are mobilising food, water and essential supplies, including mattresses and hygiene kits.

"Our partners are calling for more sites for displaced people," OCHA said.

"Nearly 300 schools across the country are being repurposed to shelter people who have fled their homes. Up to 100,000 students could be affected as a result."

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said it is preparing for the growing number of displaced Lebanese and Syrians fleeing Lebanon for Syria in desperation as Israeli airstrikes continue.

"Hundreds of vehicles are backed up in queues at the Syrian border. Many people are also arriving on foot, carrying what they can," UNHCR reported.

"Large crowds, including women, young children and babies are waiting in line after spending the night outdoors in falling temperatures. Some bear fresh injuries from the recent bombardments."

The agency and partners provide food, water, blankets and mattresses to those crossing the border, guiding them to support available in Syria.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said the Middle East cannot afford a new displacement crisis.

UNHCR said it responds to the needs of forcibly displaced people across Lebanon, coordinating closely with the authorities and other humanitarian organisations.

As for Syria, where some of the displaced in Lebanon flee, humanitarians said needs remain dire; the 2023 earthquake and the drawn-out conflict there have left critical infrastructure in tatters and millions in need of assistance. Lebanon hosts an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees and more than 11,000 refugees from other countries.

