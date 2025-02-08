Lebanese leaders urge US to ensure full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon

Beirut, Feb 8 (IANS) Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday called on the United States to ensure Israel's complete withdrawal from occupied southern Lebanese territories by February 18, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement brokered by Washington and Paris.

During a meeting with US Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus in Beirut, Mikati also called for an end to the systematic destruction of towns and villages and for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, including resolving border disputes along the Blue Line, according to a statement released by his office.

Mikati stressed that adherence to international resolutions is essential for stabilising the region, particularly in southern Lebanon.

Also on Saturday, Ortagus met with Prime Minister-Designate Nawaf Salam, who called for increased US pressure on Israel to ensure its complete withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories by the scheduled deadline of February 18 without delay, according to the official National News Agency.

Salam further stressed the importance of cooperating with the United States and the international community to support Lebanon's recovery, reconstruction, and long-term stability, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ortagus reaffirmed US support for the incoming government, emphasising Washington's commitment to Salam's reform agenda, which focuses on financial, judicial, and administrative restructuring. She also expressed hope that the new government would be formed soon.

