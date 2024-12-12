Lebanese army expands deployment in Khiam, South Lebanon

Beirut, Dec 12 (IANS) The Lebanese army, in coordination with UNIFIL peacekeepers, expanded its deployment in the southeastern town of Khiam and its environs on Thursday, as part of a broader plan to secure the area south of the Litani River, a military source said.

The source told Xinhua news agency that the army's 7th Brigade engineering unit, led by Brigadier General Tony Fares, commenced operations to clear roads, remove obstacles, and identify potential explosives left behind by the Israeli army.

The army established checkpoints at Khiam's entrance and initiated joint patrols with UNIFIL within the town's neighbourhoods.

The deployment in Khiam marks the initial phase of the army's broader operation in the south of the Litani River. The Israeli army withdrew from the area after a three-week occupation during which it destroyed numerous buildings.

The Lebanese army has mobilized approximately 6,000 soldiers and hundreds of armoured vehicles to various military barracks in the South Litani region, encompassing Marjeyoun, Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Tyre, and Zahrani districts.

A ceasefire, effective since November 27, aimed to end nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

The ceasefire terms stipulate Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory within 60 days, with the Lebanese army deploying along the border and in the south to assume security control and prevent any armed presence.

On Wednesday, Lebanese army units, accompanied by the United Nations peacekeepers, deployed to five positions around Khiam, a town in the eastern sector of Lebanon's southern border area, the Lebanese army command said.

"Army units were stationed in five locations around Khiam town in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)," the command said in a statement.

The deployment, it added, marked the first phase of operations in the area, coinciding with the Israeli withdrawal following discussions by the five-member monitoring group.

A second phase will follow, with specialist units conducting an engineering survey of the town to clear unexploded ordnance. The army urged civilians to stay away from the area and follow military instructions until the deployment is complete.

