Himachal MP Harsh Mahajan meets PM Modi, seeks highway to connect Chamba with Leh

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh, Harsh Mahajan, on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha and sought a highway to connect Chamba town with Tisa, Pangi, Kishtwar and further Leh.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister wished Mahajan on his birthday.

Mahajan said Prime Minister Modi has always considered Himachal Pradesh as his second home and has left no stone unturned for the state. “The state Congress government is also getting money from the Centre, but trying to loot it,” an official statement quoting Mahajan said.

He said Rs 89 crore would be spent on clean water and sanitation in Himachal Pradesh. On the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, the Central government has released Rs 89 crore as a tied grant to the rural local bodies of Himachal.

“For this also, we thank the Central government on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Apart from this, the state government has also received Rs 81 crore as a non-conditional grant. This is the first instalment of a tied grant for 2024-25.

“The second instalment has been released as non-conditional grant. An instalment of Rs 58 crore has already been received by the state under this head. This amount will develop basic facilities like drinking water, and waste management in the rural areas of the state. This grant amount of the Centre will be used by the local bodies for two types of basic services. First, works will be done to get rid of open defecation including domestic waste, human excreta, faecal sludge management and treatment, which will increase cleanliness in the village,” the three-time legislator Mahajan added.

BJP's Harsh Mahajan, a Congress rebel who was once known for his proximity to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, got elected to the Rajya Sabha in February by defeating Congress nominee Abhishek Manu Singhvi amid reports of cross-voting by at least six ruling party legislators.

Both the candidates secured 34 votes each in the 68-member House, including three Independent legislators who are believed to have voted in favour of the BJP. Mahajan was eventually declared the winner through a draw of lots.

