At least two parties get registered in Bihar before polls: Shahnawaz on launch of Kishor's Jan Suraaj

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) As Jan Suraaj campaign chief Prashant Kishor on Wednesday officially launched his political party, BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain took potshots at him and said at least two parties get registered in Bihar before polls.

As promised by him earlier, the former election strategist on Wednesday launched his political party and the Jan Suraaj Party is expected to contest on all seats of Bihar in the next Assembly elections.

Talking to IANS, Hussain said, "In Bihar, at least two parties get registered before the elections. Kishor has also formed a party. But, I want to say that it will not affect our party."

"Prashant Kishor was working for other parties and he was also busy forming his own party. But, whatever dreams he is seeing and showing to others will not be fulfilled. The people of Bihar are with the NDA, BJP, and JD(U). We are unitedly engaged in serving the people of Bihar. Kishor has worked for many parties such as the BJP, and JD(U)," he added.

On Sunday during a press conference, Prashant Kishor outlined three primary motives behind his initiative: The first motive was to visit every village in Bihar to educate residents regarding improving their living standards and those of their children.

The second was to encourage people not to vote under pressure from misguided leaders and to advocate for the formation of a new party with public support and the third motive was to work towards Bihar's progress, aiming to position it among the ten most successful states by creating strategies for the development of 8,500 panchayats, focussing on education, agriculture, and employment.

Kishor has always been vocal about Bihar's long-standing caste and religion-based politics, dominated by figures like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar and the BJP.

A native of Rohtas district and belonging to the Brahmin community, Kishor aims to move beyond the caste-driven politics that has long dominated the state.

