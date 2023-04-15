Lazio crush Spezia in Serie A

Rome, April 15 (IANS) Lazio registered their fourth consecutive win in Serie A as they sailed away with a 3-0 victory over Spezia.

Ciro Immobile's spot-kick put the Biancocelesti in charge in the first-half, Felipe Anderson doubled the lead straight after the break, before Marcos Antonio completed the scoreline in the dying minutes, reports Xinhua.

With the win, Lazio consolidated their second-place with 61 points, eight points ahead of third-placed Roma who host Udinese on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Cremonese edged Empoli 1-0 thanks to an early strike from Cyriel Dessers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.