UP lawyers continue strike

Lucknow, Sep 14 (IANS) The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has decided to continue its strike against the state government’s “inaction” in the August 29 incident of alleged police lathi charge on advocates in Hapur.

Council chairman Shiv Kishore Gaur stated that lawyers across the state will continue to boycott courts on Thursday.

Lawyers of the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench will also abstain from work.

Office-bearers of all lawyers’ associations in the state capital staged a protest over the Hapur incident and also held a meeting to decide the future course of action.

“Lawyers across the state will be on strike on Thursday as the state government has failed to take action against cops responsible for cane-charging lawyers in Hapur,” said Anand Mani Tripathi, president of Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

Kuldeep Narain Mishra, general secretary of the Lucknow Bar Association of the district court, stated that lawyers of the district court will also be on strike on Thursday.

The police had cane-charged lawyers in Hapur on August 29 when they were protesting the registration of an FIR against a woman lawyer and her father after she had an accident with policemen on a motorcycle.

The agitating lawyers were demanding FIR against cops involved in the cane-charge, transfer of district magistrate and superintendent of police, and implementation of the Lawyers’ Protection Act.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court has expressed its discontent with the ongoing strike by lawyers, which has been in effect since August 30.

The lawyers have refused to work across the state in response to the police lathi charge on lawyers in Hapur District.

Justice Kshitij Shailendra, on a petition filed by one Dinesh Kumar, said: “Cases are not disposable commodities to be treated as mere statistics. Their purpose is not to provide a livelihood for lawyers or provide monthly disposal quota to judges.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.