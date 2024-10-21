Lautaro becomes top foreign scorer in Inter Milan's history

Rome, Oct 21 (IANS) After scoring a decisive goal in Inter Milan's 1-0 win over Roma at the Olimpico, captain Lautaro Martinez has etched his name into the club's history, becoming the foreign player with the most goals for the Serie A club with 133 goals in 291 appearances.

However, the Inter skipper who scored his first goal in September 2018, placed seventh among the club's all-time top scorers, alongside a legend Istvan Nyers.

"This new record means a lot to me. Since I arrived, I've been treated as if I were born here. This is something very valuable to me. I need to keep working, just like we have been doing," Lautaro said.

"The most beautiful goal I've scored for Inter is my first one, a header at San Siro against Cagliari. That goal opened the door to everything that's followed. I've talked a lot with Messi during national duty, but not about the Ballon d'Or. I'm also happy for the national team’s current form and because he’s back playing with us," he added.

It was a hard-fought match for Inter, marked by the injuries of Calhanoglu and Acerbi in the first half, but Lautaro's lone goal combined with Sommer's crucial saves secured a vital victory. The result lift Inter to 17 points in the table, just two behind Napoli.

"We faced a very strong opponent after the international break, with many difficulties. The team needed to show up, and it did. We must continue like this, especially with the Champions League and Juventus coming up," said the skipper about the match.

"We are a great group, and I'm pleased because everyone works in their own way to raise the level. I dedicate the Man of the Match award to my mum and my wife, as today is Mother’s Day in Argentina," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.