Laura Wolvaardt re-signs with Adelaide Strikers on two-year WBBL deal

Adelaide, May 27 (IANS) Laura Wolvaardt will extend her stint with the Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) after being named their pre-draft signing on a new two-year contract.

The South Africa captain has played 71 matches for the Strikers across five seasons, scoring 1,726 runs at an average of 27.83 and a strike rate of 110.92. In WBBL 10, Wolvaardt accumulated 193 runs across nine matches, maintaining an average of 24.12.

The Strikers, who were chasing a third consecutive title last season, endured a disappointing campaign with only three wins from 10 games, finishing in seventh place.

Having been an essential member of the Strikers for the past five seasons, Wolvaardt’s leadership and batting prowess were instrumental in the team's memorable WBBL 8 and WBBL 9 Championship wins.

Speaking about her decision to re-sign, Wolvaardt said, "I'm absolutely delighted to be extending my time with the Adelaide Strikers for another two seasons. The club has become a second home to me, and I've made so many incredible memories here, especially our back-to-back championship wins.

While last season didn't go as we hoped, I'm incredibly excited about the future and determined to help bring more success to the Strikers and our amazing fans. I can't wait to get back to Adelaide with the team."

Strikers head coach, Luke Williams is happy the team could sign Wolvaardt ahead of this year’s draft, "Laura is a world-class player and a vital part of the Strikers family, so we are ecstatic to have her sign on for two more years," Williams stated.

"Her skill with the bat, combined with her leadership and experience, is invaluable. She has consistently performed under pressure and played a huge role in our previous championship successes. We know she will be a key pillar for us as we build towards a strong WBBL 11 season and beyond."

The WBBL Strikers have pick two in this year’s WBBL draft which will be held on June 19.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.