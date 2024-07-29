Late Kerala CM Achutha Menon's son expresses displeasure at his father's bronze statue

Thiruvananthapuram, July 29 (IANS) V. Ramankutty, the son of former Kerala Chief Minister late C. Achutha Menon, has expressed disappointment at his father's bronze statue that will be inaugurated in the state capital on Tuesday.

Menon is credited with bringing several institutions, including the premier Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology here, when he was the Chief Minister from 1969 to 1977.

Ramankutty on Monday posted a picture of his father as well as the latter's bronze statue on social media and said that the future generations in Kerala should remember the actual photo of his father.

In his social media post, Ramankutty shows the actual picture of his father and the face on the statue, which clearly shows the two are not alike.

Menon was a top CPI leader and is often remembered for his visionary ideas as a few organisations which he was instrumental in setting up are celebrating their golden jubilee.

He is associated with institutions like the Centre for Development Studies, Regional Research Laboratory, the former Centre for Economic and Social Studies, which is now a national institute, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Kerala State Forest Research Institute and others.

Menon was Kerala's first Finance Minister in former Chief Minister E.M.S Namoodiripad's cabinet in 1957.

Unlike many politicians, soon after quitting as Chief Minister in 1977 at the age of 64, Menon left active politics and later lived in his hometown in Thrissur. He passed away in 1991.

Ramankutty, a doctor by profession, is a hugely popular public health expert and academician.

