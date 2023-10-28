Last lunar eclipse of 2023 to grace the skies on Saturday night

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Skygazers across the globe, including India, are in for a treat today as the last partial lunar eclipse of 2023 will shine bright on Saturday night.

“For sky gazers and enthusiasts: Get ready for the cosmic event of the year! A partial #LunarEclipse will occur on October 28-29,” the Indian Meteorological Department said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Watch as Earth moves between the Sun & Moon & witness the beauty of astronomy in action!” the post added.

NASA explains partial lunar eclipse as when part of the Moon enters Earth’s shadow.

In a partial eclipse, Earth’s shadow appears very dark on the side of the Moon facing Earth. What people see from Earth during a partial lunar eclipse depends on how the Sun, Earth and Moon align.

It is expected to commence around 11.31 p.m., and by midnight, approximately 1 a.m., the moon's surface will be gradually enveloped by the darker portion of the Earth's shadow, known as the umbra.

Besides various parts of India, the eclipse will be visible to people in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica.

The first lunar eclipse of 2023 occurred on May 5.

The latest celestial event comes on the heels of a solar eclipse that took place on October 14, just two weeks ago.

The last total lunar eclipse visible from India was on November 8, 2022; and the next will be on September 7, 2025.

