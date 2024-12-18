Large haul of narcotics seized in Myanmar

Yangon, Dec 18 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have seized a significant amount of narcotics in Myanmar's Shan state.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a house in Tachileik town on December 14 and confiscated 141 kg of ICE (methamphetamine), 23 kg of ketamine, and 128,000 ecstasy pills, the state-run daily 'The Mirror' reported on Wednesday.

On the same day, police conducted another raid at a different house in the same town, and seized two kg of happy water, 16,000 happy-5 tablets, and 9 kg of ecstasy powder, it said.

The seized narcotics are approximately worth over 5.7 billion kyats (about $2.7 million) on the black market. Three suspects were arrested in connection with the cases, it added.

The suspects have been charged under the country's law, and further investigations are ongoing, it added.

The Myanmar police have also destroyed 960 acres of opium fields in eastern Myanmar's Shan state, the daily reported on Wednesday.

Police in Loilem district of Shan state destroyed the opium fields located in Loilem township and the west of Panglong town in Shan state, the report said.

The opium fields, which were grown in hilly areas and on mountain slopes, were eradicated between December 7 and December 15 this year, the report added.

Last month, Myanmar authorities had seized large amounts of narcotic drugs in the regions of Mandalay and Sagaing, the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) reported.

The confiscated narcotics included over 150 kg heroin, over five million stimulant tablets, 412 kg ICE (methamphetamine) and three tonnes of caffeine, Xinhua news agency reported.

On November 6, another 13.2 kg heroin was seized in Kale township and 89.8 kg heroin was seized in Chanmyathazi township of Mandalay region, the CCDAC said.

A day before, the authorities had also seized 51.03 kg heroin, three tonnes of caffeine, 5.51 million stimulant tablets and 412 kg ICE in Kale township of Sagaing region.

