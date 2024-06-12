Large cache of arms & ammunition recovered from J&K’s Kathua

Jammu, June 12 (IANS) Security forces, on Wednesday, recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from Hiranagar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, where one terrorist and a CRPF trooper were killed in an encounter earlier.

The arms and ammunition recovered include three magazines containing 30 rounds, one magazine containing 24 rounds, 75 rounds in a separate polythene bag, three live grenades, Rupees one lakh currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, eatables including Pakistan-made chocolates, dry chenna and stale chapatis, Pakistan-made medicines and pain killer injections, two packs of A4 battery cells, one handset having antenna and two wires hanging from the handset.

It must be mentioned that in Seda Sohal village in the same Hiranagar area, terrorists appeared on Tuesday evening. One of them has been killed by the security forces while searches to locate the other terrorists are still going on there.

One CRPF constable who got injured in this encounter succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital on Wednesday.

