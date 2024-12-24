'A lapse, maybe on my part...’: Manu Bhaker breaks silence on Khel Ratna row

The controversy erupted when the National Sports Awards selection committee surprisingly omitted Bhaker’s name from the recommendations, despite her historic achievements at the Paris Olympics. The sports ministry had to intervene on Monday to contain the fallout, but Bhaker took to social media to offer her perspective on the situation.

Posting on X, Manu stated that her primary focus remains on performing for her country, not on awards. "With regards to ongoing issue for my nomination for the most prestigious Khel Ratna award-I would like to state that as an athlete my role is to play and perform for my country. Awards and recognition keeps me motivated but are not my goal.”

Admitting the possibility of an error during the nomination process, she added, “I believe there has been a lapse, maybe on my part while filing for the nomination, which is being corrected. Irrespective of the award, I shall remain motivated to win more medals for my country. It is a request to everyone, please do not speculate on this,” she urged.

Manu's father Ram Kishan, exclusively told Telecom Asia Sport that she knows that she deserves the award but has left it for the country to decide "I think I deserve it. Let the country decide," Manu was quoted as saying by her father in an exclusive interview with Telecom Asia Sport on Monday.

While the sports ministry has said that the 22-year-old shooter did not apply for the Khel Ratna, her family differs from the statement. “She has been applying for various awards like Padma Shri for the last four years. So why wouldn’t she apply this year?” questioned Manu’s father Ram Kishan speaking exclusively with Telecom Asia Sport.

Manu Bhaker secured bronze in the 10m air pistol individual event and another in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside partner Sarabjot Singh at the Paris Olympics.

The Khel Ratna, officially known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, is India’s highest sporting honor, and Bhaker’s exclusion has sparked widespread debate on the nomination and selection process.

