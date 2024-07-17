Laos plans to boost sustainable agriculture

Vientiane, July 17 (IANS) Laos will carry out a green and sustainable agriculture demonstration project in 10 northern provinces of Laos, aiming to improve the quality of agricultural produce and develop agricultural production models.

Agricultural authorities will organise the demonstration and production of plant seeds, and introduction and use of new and modern farming methods, according to the Laos Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry's report on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The sustainable agriculture demonstration project will be implemented in Oudomxay, Phongsaly, Bokeo, Luang Namtha, Xayaboury, Luang Prabang, Huaphan, Xieng Khuang, Vientiane and Xaysomboun provinces.

The project will be a boost to Laos' economic and social development and promote sustainable farming practices by modernising traditional agricultural systems.

